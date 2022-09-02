iHeartRadio
Quebec Liberal Party campaigning largely outside Montreal-area strongholds

image.jpg

Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) Leader Dominique Anglade has spent the first week of the electoral campaign far away from the party's Montreal-area strongholds.

Despite being down in the polls and struggling to field a full slate of 125 candidates, Anglade insists the PLQ is on the offensive, campaigning in ridings held by other parties.

The Liberal leader is continuing that trend Friday with stops in Gatineau, across the river from Ottawa, which was won in 2018 by Premier François Legault's Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ).

She also has several stops planned in Val-d'Or, in a riding also held by the CAQ.

Legault, meanwhile, is campaigning in Lévis near Quebec City, where star candidate Bernard Drainville is representing the party.

Drainville is a former leadership contender for the Parti Québécois (PQ) and, as a minister in 2013, presented the so-called French values charter that demanded people who wear religious symbols be prohibited from working in public institutions.

PQ Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is holding a news conference in Gatineau, while Québec Solidaire (QS) spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois is starting the day on the Gaspé Peninsula.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 2, 2022. 

