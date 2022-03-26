Quebec Liberal Party’s Monique Sauve will not seek a third term in October

Another MP will leave the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) by October. Monique Sauvé announced Saturday she will leave politics at the end of her mandate.

The MNA for Fabre, in the Laval region, has been a member of the National Assembly for seven years. Sauvé was first elected in November 2015 in a by-election. She was then re-elected in the 2018 general election.

Sauvé is currently the official opposition critic for seniors and caregivers.

“I thank former Premier Philippe Couillard and my leader Dominique Anglade for their trust and support. I carry in my heart the citizens of my riding and our partners. I am extremely grateful to my team, the local association, volunteers and activists of the Liberal Party of Quebec, for their support during all these years,” said the MNA in a statement, without specifying the motivations behind her decision.

Before entering the political arena, Sauvé founded and directed the Carrefour jeunesse-emploi de Laval and was also president of the Réseau des carrefours jeunesse-emploi du Québec.

The leader of the QLP underlined Sauvé’s commitment and determination.

“In recent years, marked by the pandemic, Monique has carried the voice of those who, too often, feel alone in their reality. And believe me, Monique has always made it her duty to represent them,” commented Dominique Anglade.

In recent months, several Liberal elected officials have announced that they will not seek re-election in the October elections. Among them are former Health Minister Gaétan Barrette as well as former ministers Christine St-Pierre and Lise Thériault.

-- This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on March 26, 2022.