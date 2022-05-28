Quebec Liberal Party unveils new logo ahead of election campaign

On Saturday, the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) unveiled its new logo, heavily inspired by the one it has used in recent years, but which "echoes the party's renewal as well as the various bold proposals put forward."

The new logo retains the concept of the blue and red 'L' with a fleur-de-lis in the centre but has a more rounded and streamlined shape.

In a statement, the party explained that the change was intended to illustrate its "unwavering vigour."

The logo change is part of a broader re-branding of the Liberal Party in the lead-up to the election, which is built around the slogan "Vote Liberal."

The party will also be using the hashtag #Dominique2022 on social networks.

The PLQ chose to make this announcement while the other three main parties in the National Assembly -- the CAQ, QS and PQ -- are holding their general assemblies.

The Liberal Party event is scheduled for June 11.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 28, 2022.