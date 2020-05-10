Quebec Liberal party wants to honour COVID-19 victims

Liberal Party of Quebec (PLQ) MNAs are calling for the Quebec flag to be flown at half-mast at the National Assembly every Friday to honour the memory of COVID-19 victims as the health crisis continues to unfold in the province.

“These are moments of great sadness that will forever mark our society,” said interim Liberal leader Pierre Arcand in a news release. “Quebec is currently waging the biggest fight in its history… Innocent people lost their lives. We have a duty to honor their memories and to remember.”

PLQ MNAs are asking to dedicate an honourary plaque to the victims and place it before the National Assembly.

On May 10, Arcand is inviting the nation to honor the victim’s memory by lighting a candle in their window at 8:30 p.m. and sharing a picture of the moment on social networks.