Quebec Liberals announce 27-point plan for the future of French in the province

The Quebec Liberal Party released a 27-point plan Friday for the future of the French language in the provice.

Liberal leader Dominique Anglade and spokesperson for the protection of the French language Helene David announced the proposals at a news conference.

"It is our duty, now and forever, to keep alive this French language that we live in, in this Quebec built by those who came before us, inhabited by us and protected forever for those who will follow us," said Anglade. "Because French is our language, our strength and our future, it is essential that it be supported by the exemplary nature of the state. This is what we are proposing to Quebecers in this essential step to ensure that our French language, inherited from our ancestors, lives on together and that we intend to pass on to our children, thus perpetuating a rich Francophone tradition in this American land."

Le PLQ est déterminé à contribuer activement à la protection et à la promotion de notre langue française.



C’est en ce sens que nous avons développé 27 propositions qui constituent notre position en matière de langue française.#PLQ #AssNat #PolQchttps://t.co/JXtK4JjSev

The decline of the French language, particularly in Montreal, has made news often over the past year, and the ruling CAQ party has said it will release reforms to the Charter of the French Language (Bill 101) before the end of the current session in the National Assembly.



Legault said on Thursday that he was prepared to use the notwithstanding clause if necessary.

The Liberal proposals include a requirement for all CEGEP students to complete three French classes to graduate, maintaining current quotas at English CEGEPs, and applying Bill 101 to small businesses with 25-49 employees.

In addition, the Liberals would set up a new body to replace the Office québécois de la langue française, and appoint an independent French-language commissioner.

The five fundamental principles are as follows:

The inalienable right to work in French must be strengthened by only requiring other languages in limited and justified situations.

The shared responsibility of Quebecers to ensure French's vitality in Quebec by providing tools for all citizens to master the language.

Investment in the mastery of French by ensuring French equivalents to English words and phrases are available.

Partnership with English-speaking communities to ensure Anglo rights are protected.

Students are free to choose their institution of higher learning.

All 27 proposals can be found on the PLQ website.