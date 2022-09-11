Quebec Liberals hint at future transportation commitments in Montreal

Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) leader Dominique Anglade hinted Sunday at new commitments to develop public transit in Montreal.

She alluded to future announcements Sunday at a press conference in Laval concerning another party commitment related to transportation: if elected, the QLP wants to introduce free transportation for students and seniors.

The cost of this measure would be about $215 million per year.

When asked about the sustainable mobility proposals of other political parties, she hinted that there would eventually be more announcements from the QLP.

However, Anglade refused to elaborate.

When asked specifically about a project to give the Caisse de dépôt the mandate to extend the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) from Deux-Montagnes to Mirabel, as the Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) had suggested, Anglade did not close any doors.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Sept. 11, 2022.