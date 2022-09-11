iHeartRadio
21°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec Liberals hint at future transportation commitments in Montreal

image.jpg

Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) leader Dominique Anglade hinted Sunday at new commitments to develop public transit in Montreal.

She alluded to future announcements Sunday at a press conference in Laval concerning another party commitment related to transportation: if elected, the QLP wants to introduce free transportation for students and seniors.

The cost of this measure would be about $215 million per year.

When asked about the sustainable mobility proposals of other political parties, she hinted that there would eventually be more announcements from the QLP.

However, Anglade refused to elaborate.

When asked specifically about a project to give the Caisse de dépôt the mandate to extend the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) from Deux-Montagnes to Mirabel, as the Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) had suggested, Anglade did not close any doors.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Sept. 11, 2022. 

 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*