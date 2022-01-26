iHeartRadio
Quebec Liberals mobilizing ahead of provincial election

The Quebec Liberals (PLQ) are already mobilizing, with leader Dominique Anglade working to form her team ahead of the Oct. 3 provincial election.

Nevertheless, partisan rallies planned for the next few weeks have been postponed and will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday morning, Anglade said new methods were also being put in place to mobilize activists on the ground in various ridings.

Laval-des-Rapides MNA Saul Polo points out new volunteers have also been recruited.

Anglade acknowledged the fact that the pandemic is creating difficulties when it comes to rallying supporters, saying the party is doing everything it can to uphold public health standards.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 26, 2022.

