Quebec Liberals propose free lunchtime childcare

image.jpg

The Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) is proposing free lunchtime childcare after its first year in office.

The measure would cost $367 million over five years.

Liberal leader Dominique Anglade made the announcement at a school in Laval on Thursday.

According to the PLQ, parents are paying up to $1,400 so their child can eat lunch at school even if they bring their own food.

If the Liberals come to power, the measure would be implemented starting in 2023-2024.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 8, 2022.

