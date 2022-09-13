Quebec Liberals propose tax credits to reduce energy consumption

The Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) says it wants to give homeowners up to $10,000 for renovations that reduce electricity consumption.

The party says it hopes to reduce the electricity use of Quebecers by 16 terawatt-hours in order to power a potential ECO hydrogen production project that is expected to be energy intensive.

When asked about the project, Anglade remained vague Tuesday on the wind and solar farms required to supply the projected energy needed.

She noted the undertaking would consume the equivalent of all of Hydro-Quebec's current capacity and the PLQ proposes investing massively in wind and solar power, but not in dams.

When asked what the Quebec landscape could then look like, Anglade remained evasive, insisting Quebec is only using one per cent of its wind power potential.

The ECO project would require 170 terawatt-hours of electricity, according to the PLQ.

Factoring in the proposed reduction of 16 terawatt-hours by Quebecers, that would leave 154 terawatt-hours of electricity needed to reach that 170 terawatt-hour goal.

The Liberals add they want to resurrect the RénoVert program, abolished by the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) when it was elected to power in 2018.

Returns for the renovation tax credit program are estimated at $800 million, or $200 million per year for four years, starting in 2023-2024, as revealed at the PLQ's financial framework unveiling two weeks ago.

