iHeartRadio
21°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec Liberals propose tax credits to reduce energy consumption

image.jpg

The Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) says it wants to give homeowners up to $10,000 for renovations that reduce electricity consumption.

The party says it hopes to reduce the electricity use of Quebecers by 16 terawatt-hours in order to power a potential ECO hydrogen production project that is expected to be energy intensive.

When asked about the project, Anglade remained vague Tuesday on the wind and solar farms required to supply the projected energy needed.

She noted the undertaking would consume the equivalent of all of Hydro-Quebec's current capacity and the PLQ proposes investing massively in wind and solar power, but not in dams.

When asked what the Quebec landscape could then look like, Anglade remained evasive, insisting Quebec is only using one per cent of its wind power potential.

The ECO project would require 170 terawatt-hours of electricity, according to the PLQ.

Factoring in the proposed reduction of 16 terawatt-hours by Quebecers, that would leave 154 terawatt-hours of electricity needed to reach that 170 terawatt-hour goal.

The Liberals add they want to resurrect the RénoVert program, abolished by the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) when it was elected to power in 2018.

Returns for the renovation tax credit program are estimated at $800 million, or $200 million per year for four years, starting in 2023-2024, as revealed at the PLQ's financial framework unveiling two weeks ago.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 13, 2022. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*