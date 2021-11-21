Quebec Liberals proposes an annual allowance of $2,000 for seniors aged 70 and over

Dominique Anglade's Liberals are proposing to give up to $2,000 a year to seniors who want to stay at home or in a private residence.

If elected, a Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) government would implement a tax-free seniors' allowance for seniors aged 70 and over in the first year of its mandate. A promise which aims to help them in front of the increase of the cost of the life, the PLQ announced Sunday.

"They need to have support," said Anglade. "For us, it is fundamental that they can stay at home. The best house for seniors is theirs, it's the one they live in today."

The measure is inspired by the family allowance and would be paid directly to seniors on a quarterly or monthly basis through Quebec Retirement.

Eligible individuals would be able to use the amount in any way they wish.

Such a program would cost the Quebec government $2 billion, Anglade said.

Her party would also like to simplify the existing tax credits for seniors by grouping them together.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 21, 2021.