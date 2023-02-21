iHeartRadio
-6°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec Liberals urge Legault to support LGBTQ2S+ overnight help line


image.jpg

The Quebec Liberal Party is putting pressure on the Legault government to ensure the survival of the Interligne - formerly Gai Écoute – an overnight help phone service.

Liberal MNA Jennifer Maccarone, who is the critic for LGBTQ2S+ issues, said she will table a motion in support of the organization on Wednesday afternoon in the Quebec legislature.

The motion aims to ask the CAQ government to provide the necessary funding so that Interligne can continue to receive nightly distress calls.

In the absence of recurring financial support, the organization plans to stop offering its nighttime crisis line as of March 31.

Alongside the Liberal MNA, Interligne’s executive director Pascal Vaillancourt noted that a recurring sum of $300,000 would be necessary to ensure the survival of the service between midnight and 8 a.m.

In a press conference, he also indicated that this amount would allow him to offer decent salary conditions for his night workers.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 21, 2023

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*