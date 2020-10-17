Quebec libraries see boom in digital book lending during pandemic

Electronic book lending at Quebec's libraries has seen a sizable jump amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While librairies are still able to physically lend out books in the province's red zones, more and more readers are opting for digital lending, according to data released during Public Library Week.

During the lockdown that lasted between March and June, digital loans jumped 117 per cent while the number of users grew by 175 per cent. Digital loans for children's books were especially popular, with a 482 per cent increase.

Libraries in Quebec have increased their acquisition of digital books by 134 per cent.

The data was collected via surveys conducted by the Quebec Association of Public Libraries.