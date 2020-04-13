iHeartRadio
Quebec list of essential services expands to include garden centres, auto repair shops and others

AUTO REPAIR SHOP

Good news if you're looking for gardening help or to change your winter tires.

The Quebec government has expanded its list of essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Wednesday, landscapers, garden centres, plant and flower nurseries and swimming pool stores can start to operate again.

Also as of Wednesday, car repair garages, body shops and towing companies can also re-open. Also included on the list - companies and stores that provide car parts and supplies for transportation services.

As of next Monday, residential construction can restart to complete delivery of homes promised for July 31 - that includes building inspectors and land surveyors.

The list of essential services can be found here.

