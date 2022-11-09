Quebec logs 11 more COVID-19 deaths, 6 more hospitalizations

An additional 11 people with COVID-19 have died in Quebec, it was reported Wednesday, bringing the total deaths since the pandemic began to 17,136.

Of those, one death was recorded in the last 24 hours, seven were recorded between two and seven days ago, and three were recorded over a week ago.

There are 1,841 people with COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals, an increase of six from the previous day, with 145 entries and 139 discharges. Of the infected patients, 632 were admitted for reasons directly related to the virus, whereas the rest tested positive while seeking treatment for other conditions.

The number of people with COVID-19 in intensive care is stable at 41, with six admissions and six discharges. Of said ICU patients, 24 were admitted for COVID-19-related reasons.

NEW CASES

The province logged an additional 899 positive PCR tests on Wednesday. So far, 1,235,376 infections have been confirmed in Quebec. This number is likely much higher, however, as PCR testing is reserved for specific segments of the population.

In addition, 157 positive rapid tests were self-declared through Quebec's online portal. To date, 258,767 positive rapid tests have been registered.

There are currently 3,647 healthcare workers absent from the job for reasons related to the coronavirus.

The province is monitoring 374 active outbreaks.

VACCINATIONS

An additional 18,987 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered to Quebecers, for a total of 22,019,444 shots given.

As of Wednesday, 62 per cent of Quebecers are considered to have basic vaccination status.

For minors, this means they've received at least two shots, or one shot plus one COVID-19 infection. For adults, this means they've received at least two doses with one booster, or two doses plus on infection.

Meanwhile, 20 per cent of adults have gotten the jab since Aug. 15, while 26 per cent have gotten it in the last five months.

That rate is far higher among people over age 80 at 60 per cent. It's lowest among under-forties at eight per cent.