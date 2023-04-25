Quebec lottery winner donates $7 million to house adults with autism

A Quebec lottery winner has made an 'historic' donation to a local autism foundation to fund two new houses for adults.

Marcel Lussier, a retired Hydro-Quebec engineer, picked up his winning ticket in June last year. At the time, he said "it was a normal day," until it wasn’t. His ticket won the jackpot: $70 million.

During last year's lotto announcement, he said he planned to donate some of his winnings towards projects to help people with autism. On Tuesday, The Véro & Louis Foundation announced they had received $7 million.

"I know that this $7 million will be put to good use," said Lussier in a press release.

He says a young family member is living with autism, and has since taken interest in studying it, in addition to funding research and support. Apart from his career as an engineer, he was also briefly a federal MP for Brossard with the Bloc Quebecois.

As a member of an opposition party, he says he "influenced some major decisions," but that the "impact of the donation will be greater."

"The need in the field of autism is so great," he said. "After turning18, these big kids fall into an empty hole," he added, referring to a lack of public services for adults with autism.

The Véro & Louis Foundation builds housing for adults with autism. It also offers educational programs for residents to "help them reach their full potential," according to their website.

Lussier's donation will contribute to a fund already incorporating money from the François Bourgeois Foundation and support from the Laurentian regional health board (CISSS).

"These new homes create research opportunities which will make it possible to improve knowledge and practices helping autistic people," wrote Nathalie Boisvert, chair of the CISSS, in the release.



The Véro & Louis Foundation says work will begin soon on a new housing project in the greater Victoriaville area, where it has already collaborated to set up a respite centre for young autistic people in the region.

"For us, a living environment for adults fills a gap in offered services," said François Bourgeois Foundation president Olivier Gamache.

"Our dream of being able to offer Véro & Louis Homes all over Quebec is becoming a reality, thanks to this amazing solidarity," wrote the organization’s founder Véronique Cloutier.

-- Published with files from The Canadian Press