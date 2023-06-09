Quebec Major Junior Hockey League introduces new sanctions to prevent fighting

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has introduced new sanctions for fighting, including automatic suspensions for instigators and "aggressors."

Commissioner Mario Cecchini on Friday announced the changes, which were approved in the league's members' assembly meeting on March 6.

The new penalties include an automatic one-game suspension for any player declared the instigator of a fight, a minimum two-game automatic suspension for any player identified as the "aggressor" and in addition to a game misconduct, an automatic one-game suspension once a player has reached his second fight instead of his third.

The sanctions also include a game misconduct penalty for any player involved in a fight.

A release stated that the commissioner's office is confident that the new regulations will further discourage QMJHL players from engaging in fights.

The members' assembly also approved the addition of tablets to penalty boxes so officials can review various sequences during the game.

New cameras — located above both blue lines — will also be added to provide better angles for quicker decision-making in offside situations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2023.