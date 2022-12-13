iHeartRadio
-5°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec Major Junior Hockey League players accused of sexually assaulting teen


The QMJHL logo is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - QMJHL

Quebec's major junior hockey league is acknowledging two of its former players have been accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl six years ago.

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) released a statement early Tuesday morning saying it learned of the allegations from a journalist and that two players who played for the Drummondville Voltigeurs are facing accusations.

The league and the team are cooperating with authorities, according to the statement.

"Both the League and the Drummondville Voltigeurs organization have just recently been made aware of this incident, which would have occurred in 2016. The QMJHL and its teams will offer their entire cooperation to any police investigation and throughout the judicial process," the league's statement said.

"Our first thoughts go to the alleged victim, and we remain very sensitive to her situation. This explains why the League will continue to fulfill its critical mission of raising awareness and educating its players about sexual misconduct and its consequences."

The incident, first reported by Radio-Canada, allegedly involved three hockey players, two of whom were underage, and a 15-year-old complainant. The report identified the third accused as Noah Corson, the son of NHL veteran Shayne Corson.

Corson's agents told Radio-Canada their client denies the allegations.

Corson, who was an adult at the time of the alleged sexual assault, waived his preliminary inquiry and should appear at the Drummondville courthouse in June 2023.

The identities of the other two players cannot be published under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

With files from The Canadian Press 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*