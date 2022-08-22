iHeartRadio
Quebec making progress to protect caribou after warnings from Ottawa

A caribou grazes on Baffin Island in a 2008 file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kike Calvo via AP Images

The governments of Canada and Quebec say they are confident they can reach a deal to protect endangered caribou populations in the province.

The two governments said Monday in a joint news release that Quebec is working to ensure that 65 per cent of the caribou's habitat in two parts of the province is "undisturbed."

Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault warned Quebec in April that Ottawa would act unilaterally to protect the at-risk woodland caribou after the province failed to present what he considered an acceptable conservation plan.

The governments say that Quebec has begun implementing short-term measures at a cost of $12 million to protect the caribou and that Ottawa will provide $6.1 million.

Quebec says it plans to release its full caribou-protection strategy by the end of June 2023.

The woodland caribou, also known as the boreal caribou, is considered "threatened" by the federal government and "vulnerable" by Quebec.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 22, 2022

