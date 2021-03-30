Quebec man accused of killing his two children in Wendake returns to court on May 20

The man accused of killing his two children last fall in Wendake was back in court Tuesday.

Michaël Chicoine, 30, is accused of two counts of second-degree murder. He attended the hearing on Tuesday by videoconference from the Quebec City detention centre.

During this appearance, prosecutor Thomas Jacques indicated that there was still evidence to be disclosed to defence lawyer Pierre Gagnon.

He stated that additional disclosure will be sent to Gagnon by mail 'within the next few hours'.

He must also obtain certain elements of investigation from Quebec provincial police, who carried out the investigation, added Jacques.

This all means that Chicoine's case is postponed until May 20, allowing time to complete the disclosure of evidence, the judge ruled.

On the night of October 10 to 11, Chicoine allegedly killed Olivier, 5, and his little brother, Alex, 2. The accused later turned himself in at the Quebec City police station.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2021.