Quebec man accused of murdering his two children deemed fit to stand trial


A Quebec father accused of killing his two children last month in the family home north of Montreal has been deemed fit to stand trial.

Prosecutor Karine Dalphond says Kamaljit Arora appeared in court today after undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.

Arora, 45, is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his daughter, Anzel, 13, and son, Aaron, 11, in the Montreal suburb of Laval in October.

He also faces one count of assaulting his wife by strangulation.

Arora's initial court appearances were delayed because he spent several weeks in hospital and unresponsive following his Oct. 17 arrest.

Prosecutors say the case returns to court in February.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2022

