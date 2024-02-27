Quebec man accused of sexual assault, police search for other victims

A 64-year-old man has been arrested by Longueuil police (SPAL) in relation to crimes of a sexual nature.

Julien Bouchard was arrested on Jan. 18 and is facing charges of sexual contact and sexual assault.

Longueuil police note the alleged acts were committed against a minor.

As such, Bouchard is now forbidden to be in the presence of a minor and is prohibited from using the internet for recreational purposes.

Bouchard was previously convicted of sexual interference in 2000 for acts that took place between 1996 and 1998.

Given the new charges, police say they have reason to believe there may be other victims.

Since multiple victims have been identified, the Serial Crime Investigation Unit (GECS), coordinated by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), has been deployed.

Longueuil police is asking anyone with information to contact them at (450) 463-7211.