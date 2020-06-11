Quebec man accused of stealing more than $125,000 in goods - including 67 barbecues - from store where he worked
A Quebec man appeared in court Thursday afternoon to face several charges related to allegations he stole more than $125,000 worth of goods from the store where he worked.
Police allege that Nicolas Paquette of Sherbrooke, in Quebec's Eastern Townships, stole the equipment over a three-month period from the Canadian Tire department store where he had been employed.
Among the items Paquette is accused of stealing, worth an estimated $126,000, according to police:
- 67 barbecues
- 64 air conditioners
- 55 generators
- 24 televisions
- a treadmill
- a riding mower
- several power tools and kitchen items
Police allege that Paquette used a company truck to steal the merchandise from the store's warehouse during his working hours.
Paquette admitted to the thefts Wednesday when confronted with evidence by his employers, police allege.
A Sherbrooke police spokesman said some of the merchandise was found in the garage of Paquette's home and recovered; police allege he had already sold some of the equipment online.
Paquette, 26, is facing multiple charges of theft, sale of stolen property and break and enter.
Latest Audio
-
Dr. Chris Labos: How do you feel about mandatory masks?Dr. Christopher Labos joins Tracey McKee on Weekends with Ken to answer questions about Covid19
-
The West Island Takes a KneeKathleen McAdams organized an event to take a knee in solidarity against police brutality in the West Island. She joins Tracey McKee to give us the story
-