Quebec man appears in court for allegedly threatening Legault, Trudeau and Arruda

MONTREAL -- A Terrebonne man was arrested for allegedly threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Francois Legault, as well as to Quebec director of public health Dr. Horacio Arruda.

Patrick Dussault, 41, appeared at the Saint-Jerome courthouse on Wednesday and was released under certain conditions, after the Surete du Quebe (SQ) arrested him the day before.

The conditions included a ban on using social media, owning a weapon and attempting to contact Trudeau, Legault and Arruda.

He will be back at the Saint-Jerome courthouse on January 12.