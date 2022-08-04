iHeartRadio
21°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec man appears to deliberately hit young moose in social media video

A man from Sept-Isles, Que., posted a video on social media in which he appears to purposefully hit a young moose in the Moisie area. (Facebook)

Warning: This article contains descriptions of animal cruelty. A video of the incident is included below that contains disturbing imagery.

A man from Sept-Isles, Que., posted a video on social media in which he appears to purposefully hit a young moose in the Moisie area.

The video shows the animal lying on the ground after the man drove his pickup truck forwards and backwards on top of it.

The act appears to have been deliberate, as his vehicle is shown swerving to the side of the road to run over the moose.

The video was intially posted to Snapchat, a platform where videos have a 24-hour lifespan, but was captured and then re-shared on Facebook, prompting outrage from commenters.

POLICE INVESTIGATING 

Quebec provincial police (SQ) have been made aware of the situation and are currently evaluating it.

SQ spokesperson Nancy Fournier said it's a matter of establishing the legitimacy of the video before identifying the person in order to consider an arrest.

A person who commits acts of this kind can be criminally charged with animal cruelty, she added.

The man who posted the video appears to use the name Montignyyo on social networks.

This report was first published by Ma Cote-Nord/ The Local Journalism Initiative on Aug. 3, 2022. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*