iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec man arrested after 4-day Amber Alert now faces nine additional charges

A Surete du Quebec cruiser is seen in this file photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)

A Quebec man arrested after an Amber Alert that spanned four days is now facing nine additional charges.

The 36-year-old man, who was arrested on Sept. 5 in Ste-Paule, Que., roughly 400 kilometres northeast of Quebec City, has now been charged with kidnapping his three-year old son, attempted murder using a prohibited weapon and attempting to murder peace officers using a firearm.

He also faces several other firearms-related charges, including stealing a firearm.

The man, who was the subject of a manhunt that briefly stretched into New Brunswick, was initially charged with discharging a firearm with intent, in an effort to avoid his arrest.

He is scheduled to appear in court today as a bail hearing continues.

The man's three-year-old son was recovered safely by police and returned to his mother.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2021.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error