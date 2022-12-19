Quebec man arrested, fined almost $1,700 for going 180 km/h without winter tires
A 35-year-old man from Sept-Îles, Que. was arrested by the police for a major speeding violation in the La Malbaie area on Dec. 10.
The man is looking at a $1,696 fine, 18 demerit points, and a seven-day licence suspension as the consequences of his driving behaviour. Police say he was driving at 180 km/h in a 90 km/h zone on Malcolm-Fraser Boulevard in the St-Fidèle sector of La Malbaie.
The fine is a double offence for the North Shore driver because his vehicle was not equipped with winter tires.
Police officers from the Charlevoix-Est MRC station also issued a $317 fine to the driver.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 19, 2022.