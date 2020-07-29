iHeartRadio
Quebec man arrested for allegedly threatening reporter and inciting hatred

TVA reporter Karianne Bourassa is accosted by two men at an anti-mask rally in Quebec City. (Photo- Facebook)

By Basem Boshra, CTV Montreal

MONTREAL -- A Quebec man has been arrested for allegedly threatening a reporter and inciting hatred on social media following anti-mask protests this past weekend in Quebec City.

The Surete du Quebec arrested 26-year-old Guillaume Lagace of Saint-Placide in Quebec's Laurentians region for allegedly making hateful and threatening remarks toward TVA reporter Kariane Bourassa.

Bourassa was accosted by two men live on camera at the Quebec City protest against the mandatory wearing of masks in Quebec amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lagace is alleged to have made the remarks on social media in the days following the protest.

In a since-deleted Facebook post, Lagace said that SQ officers arrested him at his home late Tuesday night.

He expressed confidence that his case would not make it to trial.

Lagace is due back in court in October.

