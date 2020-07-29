Quebec man arrested for allegedly threatening reporter and inciting hatred

By Basem Boshra, CTV Montreal

MONTREAL -- A Quebec man has been arrested for allegedly threatening a reporter and inciting hatred on social media following anti-mask protests this past weekend in Quebec City.

The Surete du Quebec arrested 26-year-old Guillaume Lagace of Saint-Placide in Quebec's Laurentians region for allegedly making hateful and threatening remarks toward TVA reporter Kariane Bourassa.

Bourassa was accosted by two men live on camera at the Quebec City protest against the mandatory wearing of masks in Quebec amid the COVID-19 pandemic.