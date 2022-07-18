iHeartRadio
Quebec man arrested for drunk driving with baby on board

image.png

Quebec City police (SPVQ) arrested a man Sunday for alleged drunk driving with a baby on board.

Officers say the 31-year-old driver, who was already prohibited from driving a vehicle, was stopped by a security officer as he left a parking lot on Clémenceau Street in Beauport.

He had been expelled from the adjoining establishment at 10:50 p.m.

The suspect failed a breathalyzer test, resulting in a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit.

The officer then noticed the sleeping baby in the car, and police arrested the man for impaired driving, driving while prohibited, criminal negligence and breach of probation.

Officers say they also noticed that the baby's seat was not secured down.

Paramedics examined the child, who was then returned to their mother.

The man is expected to appear at the Quebec City courthouse on Monday.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 18, 2022.

