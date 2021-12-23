iHeartRadio
Quebec man arrested in connection with numerous sexual offences over 30 years

A Surete du Quebec badge is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A Quebec man has been arrested in connection with numerous sexual offences that allegedly occurred between 1975 and 2007 in the Sainte-Croix municipality of Lotbinière.

Normand Bergeron, 66, was arrested Thursday morning and is facing charges of sexual assault, sexual touching and incitement to sexual touching of minors.

He is expected to appear via videoconference Thursday at the Quebec City courthouse.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says it believes there may be other potential victims.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the authorities.

