Quebec man charged after $200,000 stolen from Montreal currency exchange

A Quebec man appeared in the Montreal courthouse and is facing armed robbery charges after a morning stick-up at a currency exchange.

Montreal police (SPVM) said 67-year-old Nelson Beland was arrested in connection with the April 3 robbery of a downtown currency exchange at around 9:30 a.m. where he is alleged to have pointed a firearm at a teller, forced the teller to turn off the alarm, open the safe and get on the floor while he made off with $200,000 in various currencies.

Beland was arrested 48 hours after the heist at his home in Mirabel, and is facing robbery and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose charges.

He was known to police before his arrest.

Police say searches resulted in the recovery of 75 per cent of the stolen money.

Police are asking anyone with knowledge of the crime to contact 514-393-1133.