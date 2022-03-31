iHeartRadio
Quebec man charged with aggravated assault on 12-day-old baby, who is in critical condition

A Sherbrooke Police cruiser is seen on July 21, 2015 (Source: Service Police de Sherbrooke)

Sherbrooke police (SPS) arrested a 28-year-old man Wednesday night on suspicion of aggravated assault on a 12-day-old child.

The infant is in critical condition, police said.

The suspect appeared in Sherbrooke court Thursday to face one count of aggravated assault.

Officers from Sherbrooke police arrested the man with help from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) after a formal complaint was files a few hours earlier.

The SPS said it will not be releasing any further information specific to the investigation.

However, it said that its investigators are working closely on this case with prosecutors from the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP) and that additional charges may be laid.

Quebec Youth Protection (DPJ) is also involved in the case.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 31, 2022. With files from CTV News.

