Quebec man charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting police officer during traffic stop

A Quebec man is facing a charge of attempted murder for allegedly shooting a provincial police officer during a traffic stop Wednesday morning south of Quebec City.

Marco Rodrigue was arrested in St-Georges, Que., about 100 kilometres south of the provincial capital Wednesday night.

Officer Catherine Giroux, 40, was wounded after stopping a vehicle for a traffic violation in Ste-Marie, Que., around 50 kilometres from where Rodrigue was arrested.

According to a court document provided to CTV News, Rodrigue “attempted to cause the death of Agent Catherine Giroux, using a firearm.”

In addition to attempted murder, Rodrigue is also facing charges of unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and possession of weapon for dangerous purpose.

"The investigation demonstrated that more than one projectile was shot in the direction of the police officer," provincial police spokesman Sgt. Louis-Philippe Bibeau told reporters Thursday.

"The officer was hit by a projectile and was wounded, but she is out of danger."

A police tactical team participated in Rodrigue’s arrest, and the investigation was assisted by local police in Quebec City and the neighbouring city of Levis.

In a Facebook message, Giroux thanked her partner, her superiors and members of the public who sent her hundreds of messages of support after Wednesday's shooting.

Giroux says Wednesday was a "dark day" for her and her family.

She says she's recovering at home from her injuries but is looking forward to getting back on the road with her colleagues.

