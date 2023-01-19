iHeartRadio
-2°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec man charged with kidnapping U.S. couple in 2020 to testify at his own trial


image.jpg

A Quebec man charged in the case of a couple from Upstate New York who were kidnapped and smuggled into Quebec in September 2020 will testify in his own defence.

Defence lawyer John T. Pepper Jr. told the jury in an opening statement that Gary Arnold is expected to take the stand today.

Arnold faces seven charges including kidnapping, unlawful confinement, extortion and conspiracy.

The Crown says that Sandra and James Helm of Moira, N.Y., were taken on Sept. 27, 2020 over a drug debt owed by their grandson, Mackenzie, who had been arrested by U.S. authorities six days prior in possession of 50 kilograms of cocaine.

The couple was freed two days later from a chalet in Magog, Que. by a Quebec provincial police tactical unit.

The defence lawyer said Arnold will provide an explanation of what happened during the kidnapping and the accused will testify about being "forced" to take part in the event.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 19, 2023

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*