Quebec man charged with killing wife to return to court Dec. 21


image.jpg

A 64-year-old man was back in court Monday to face second-degree murder charges in connection with the death of his wife.

Donna Callahan, 69, was seriously injured in the couple's St-Jean-sur-Richelieu home on Saturday and she died later in hospital.

Callahan had recently retired from her job at the daycare service at local English school, St. John's.

Oligny was charged on Sunday.

"My client has entered a not guilty plea. We intend to face the charges," said defence lawyer Matthew S. Shadley.

Oligny's next court date is scheduled for Dec. 21.

 

