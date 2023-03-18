iHeartRadio
Quebec man charged with sexual assaults committed in the early '80s


Andre Pouliot, 78, has been charged with several sexual assaults that allegedly occurred in the late '70s and early '80s. SOURCE: SQ

A 78-year-old man from Saint-Bernard, Que. is facing sexual assault charges for crimes committed around four decades ago.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) arrested Andre Pouliot on Thursday and he appeared in the Saint-Joseph-de-Beauce courthouse on indecent assault, gross indecency and sexual assault charges for crimes allegedly committed between 1978 and 1985 in Saint-Odilon-de-Crainbourne.

The alleged victims were minors at the time, and police suspect there may be other victims.

Police are asking anyone with information or who believe they were victims of Pouliot to contact the SQ at 1-800-659-4264.

