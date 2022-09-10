iHeartRadio
22°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec man crushed by tree while working in the Lower St. Lawrence

A man has died after being crushed by a tree possibly while working on a logging operation. FILE PHOTO - THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

A 65-year-old man died in a work accident in Saint-Mathieu-de-Rioux, about three hours northeast of Quebec City, Friday afternoon.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) received a call around 1:45 p.m. for a man who was found unconscious under a tree in the 4th Rd. area.

The man from Saint-Mathieu-de-Rioux was pronounced dead at the scene, said SQ spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay.

Investigators and a forensic identification technician were dispatched to the scene to determine the circumstances of the event.

Since it would be a work accident during logging operations, the Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST) has been informed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 9, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*