Quebec man crushed by tree while working in the Lower St. Lawrence

A 65-year-old man died in a work accident in Saint-Mathieu-de-Rioux, about three hours northeast of Quebec City, Friday afternoon.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) received a call around 1:45 p.m. for a man who was found unconscious under a tree in the 4th Rd. area.

The man from Saint-Mathieu-de-Rioux was pronounced dead at the scene, said SQ spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay.

Investigators and a forensic identification technician were dispatched to the scene to determine the circumstances of the event.

Since it would be a work accident during logging operations, the Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST) has been informed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 9, 2022.