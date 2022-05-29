iHeartRadio
Quebec man dies in family dispute northeast of Montreal

A 33-year-old man died after an altercation with another individual in connection with a family dispute, late Saturday evening, in Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes, in Central Quebec.

A 36-year-old man was arrested and was met by investigators.

The suspect is expected to appear at the Victoriaville courthouse on Monday, where the charges he will face will be known.

Quebec provincial police were called around 11:30 p.m. to a home on Ancienne Route de l'Église where the victim was found unconscious. The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

"There is an autopsy that will be performed on the victim to know the exact cause of death," said SQ spokesman Sgt. Stéphane Tremblay.

The file has been transferred to the Crimes Against Persons Investigation Service in collaboration with Major Crimes to shed light on the circumstances of the event.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 29, 2022. 

