Quebec man facing charges for allegedly smuggling counterfeit $2 coins into Canada

A Quebec man is facing charges related to a major counterfeit money smuggling investigation, according to the Canadian Border Services Agency.

Jean-François Généreux is set to appear on Dec. 4 at the Sorel-Tracey courthouse to face charges including buying, importing and possessing currency, and providing false information in a customs declaration.

The CSBA launched an investigation in January 2023 after an agent intercepted 12,049 Canada $2 coins from China during courier inspection operations in Mirabel.

According to the investigation, Généreux apparently purchased and imported the counterfeit money into Canada. It was seized by the CBSA.

On Feb. 7, the CBSA, with the Sûreté du Québec, carried out search warrants at the accused's home in the Sorel-Tracy area. There, agents seized an additional 14,581 Canadian $2 coins and 91 U.S. $50 bills.

Analyses conducted with the RCMP’s National Anti-Counterfeit Bureau and the Royal Canadian Mint revealed that all the seized $2 coins and U.S. $50 bills were counterfeit.

"Buying, smuggling and possessing counterfeit currency harms Canada’s economy by encouraging the black market. Border services officers are very vigilant and all offenders are subject to sanctions and legal proceedings," said Annie Beauséjour, the CBSA’s Quebec regional director general.