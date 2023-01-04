iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec man fined $1.1 million for tobacco smuggling


Quebec man fined $1.1 million for tobacco smuggling (photo: Pexels.com)

A Trois-Rivières man guilty of tobacco smuggling offences has been sentenced to four months in prison and fined more than $1.1 million.

Revenue Quebec said in a news release Wednesday that Mario Marchand was convicted by the Quebec court and his driver's licence was also suspended for four months.

The conviction stems from a Trois-Rivières police investigation that began in November 2019 and targeted Marchand and an accomplice, Revenu Québec said.

Investigators discovered that Marchand was travelling to the Oka area to buy cigarettes.

The man was arrested by police on March 3, 2020.

Searches were conducted at his residence and in the vehicle used to travel to the Oka area, said the press release. A total of more than 190,000 contraband cigarettes were seized in this case.

As part of Marchand's illegal activities, 3.2 million cigarettes were allegedly sold over a 32-month period.

The man confirmed to investigators that he had been selling unidentified tobacco products since July 2017, at a minimum rate of 10 cases per month, it was reported.

He was found guilty of selling, delivering or having in his possession tobacco intended for retail sale in Quebec and whose package was not identified in accordance with the Tobacco Tax Act, of selling tobacco at retail for less than the amount of taxes collectible in connection with such a sale and of making the retail sale of tobacco without holding the required registration certificate.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 4, 2023

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*