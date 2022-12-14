iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec man guilty of murdering young sons in October 2020, sentenced to life in jail


image.jpg

A Quebec man has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in the October 2020 killings of his young sons.

Michaël Chicoine entered the plea on Wednesday and was sentenced by Quebec Superior Court Justice François Huot, who had harsh words for the accused before agreeing to a sentence recommended jointly by the Crown and defence.

Chicoine, 32, admitted to killing Alex, 2, and Olivier, 5, at a home in Wendake, a Huron-Wendat First Nation territory near Quebec City. The court requested a psychiatrist's report to ensure Chicoine understood the impact of his plea.

He was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 16 years and six months, minus time he spent in preventive detention since October 2020.

The guilty plea puts an end to the legal proceedings and avoids a jury trial that was set to begin in January in Quebec City

The mother of the two boys, Émilie Arseneault, is suing the Quebec government for $2 million, alleging youth protection services failed to act despite her raising concerns about Chicoine three times before the killings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*