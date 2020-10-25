Quebec man killed in possible homicide, two suspects apprehended

There was a possible murder Sunday night in the Cap-de-la-Madeleine neighbourhood of Trois-Rivieres in Quebec.

Trois-Rivieres police officers were alerted around 3 a.m. on Sunday concerning a man seriously injured in a dwelling on Montplaisir St.

Philippe Lessard, 32, was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

The police have reason to believe that it is a homicide, even if the circumstances of the events are not all known, said Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Claude Denis.

Two suspects have been apprehended and are being interrogated by SQ investigators, who are assisting the Trois-Rivieres Police.

The SQ is asking anyone who might have information about this event to contact the police on the confidential toll-free Info-crime number 1-800-659-4264.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2020.