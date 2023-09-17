iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec man training for burpee world record in honour of late brother


image.jpg

A Quebec man is gunning for a world record in honour of his brother's fight against cancer.

Sam Finn is training to do 1,010 burpees in under an hour. That's 17 burpees a minute -- or one every 3.5 seconds.

He's doing it to raise awareness about soft tissue sarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer that claimed his brother Cedric's life in 2017.

"Burpees [are] incredibly challenging, but I always try to think about my brother Ced and what he went through, and try to honour his strength and his courage," said Finn, who's aiming to raise $80,000 for the Cedars Cancer Foundation in the process.

Sarcoma primarily affects young adults; Cedric was just 27 when he died.

"Once he was diagnosed, he had a nine-month battle. So it was very short and very aggressive," Finn told CTV News.

It's not the first time Finn has taken on such a challenge.

In 2019, he broke the Guinness World Record for the most burpees in 12 hours (5,234), raising $70,000.

"It was very challenging. It was fun at the same time, a lot of people were there -- the energy was amazing," said Finn. "But the one-hour one scares me so much more than the 12-hour record because it's about maintaining a sprint."

When he broke the last record, Finn brought a picture of his brother with him to stay motivated. The same photo will be there on Sept. 23 when he tries to break this next record.

"My body wants to quit after 20 minutes, I'm just so exhausted and I keep repeating to myself 'this is easy, this is easy,' and that mantra really helps put things into perspective because I think back to my brother Ced and what he went through, and that was actually hard."  

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*