iHeartRadio
-1°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec man who fatally stabbed Maxi store clerk in 2016 will get new trial


image.jpg

Quebec's highest court has ordered a new trial for a Quebec man convicted in 2017 of stabbing to death a supermarket clerk.

The Court of Appeal ruled Monday that the trial judge's final instructions to jurors were confusing and complicated.

The appeal court overturned Randy Tshilumba's conviction and ordered a new trial.

Tshilumba was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2016 killing of Clemence Beaulieu-Patry, 20, and sentenced to life in prison.

He had pleaded not guilty and testified he acted in self-defence because he believed Beaulieu-Patry wanted to kill him and other people in the store. His lawyer had argued that Tshilumba was suffering from a mental disorder.

The Court of Appeal says the trial judge erred by telling jurors that the defendant's behaviour after the killing was not relevant in determining guilt.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 29, 2022

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*