Quebec man who killed wheelchair user while driving impaired gets day parole
A recidivist drunk driver who was handed a life sentence after he struck and killed a woman in a wheelchair in 2008 has been granted day parole.
The Parole Board of Canada ruled that granting Roger Walsh more liberty does not pose an unacceptable risk to society and may help favour his reintegration.
Walsh, 67, pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death in Dec. 2008 for mowing down Anee Khudaverdian as she was out with her dog on her 47th birthday. At the time, the prosecution sought to have Walsh declared a dangerous offender, arguing he had 18 previous impaired driving conditions and was unlikely to change.
In its Dec. 12 decision, the Parole Board noted Walsh has maintained his sobriety while behind bars, behaved well during escorted leaves and job programs, and has made progress in areas such as motivation, personal responsibility and introspection.
However, they denied him full parole, noting his long criminal record and past history of violating parole conditions warrant a more "gradual and structured" return to society.
Walsh's day parole is for six months and includes the conditions that he not drive, drink alcohol or contact Khudaverdian's family.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2019
Latest Audio
-
Dan Delmar's Most Fascinating Montrealers of 2019: Meet Nakuset
Nakuset spends her days helping those who are less fortunate, and she is truly one of our most fascinating citizens.
-
Josh Fox: Climate change is a generation battle
Academy Award nominee Josh Fox looks back at major environmental and political stories of 2019 and tells us what awaits us in 2020.
-
West Islanders come together during a rough week
After Bo Pelouse left thousands of West Islanders in the lurch, the community came together during the Holidays...and they brought their shovels.