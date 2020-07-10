Quebec man wins $2M from lottery ticket purchased from his granddaughter
A Quebec man is now a multimillionaire thanks to a Quebec 49 ticket purchased at a convenience store where his granddaughter works.
Gilles Ouellet made a habit of buying his lottery tickets at the same store – Depanneur Beausoir in Abitibi-Temiscamingue – and the one that earned him $2 million happened to be one he bought from his own granddaughter.
It was a day later that another clerk informed Ouellet of the win, when he went back to the store to check his ticket.
Ouellet shared the news with his family at a reunion and none of them could believe it.
He says he plans to spoil his loved ones with the money - but first he will treat himself to a new car.