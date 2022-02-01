Quebec mansion famous for Adele's 'Easy On Me' video is now for sale for $5.5M

The Quebec mansion where Adele filmed the music video for her song "Easy On Me" with Canadian filmmaker Xavier Dolan has been put up for sale, according to Engel & Völkers Montréal.

The home, located in Sutton in the Eastern Townships, is on the market for $5,499,000.

Built in 1846, the Domaine Dumont Chapelle Ste-Agnès is situated on the Sutton mountain range, according to the luxury real estate brand.

"This 173-acre European-style estate has a total of six buildings, including a chapel, a guest home and a castle encompassing 10 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms in total," the listing states. "The site also features several additional lots poised for development and an 11,000 tap maple grove."

The property also boasts a private vineyard with over 7,000 hillside vines and a production facility for making ice, red, white and port wine.

"Complete with arched doors, glass chandeliers and a painted floral ceiling, the dramatic dark red ballroom in the main residence served as a backdrop for Adele’s comeback single," the company notes. "In the music video, Adele moves in and out of the estate, showcasing the mansion for all of its beauty."

Take a look at the mansion: