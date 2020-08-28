Quebec manufacturing board says it's time to fight back on US aluminum tariff

The United States isn’t backing down on its 10 per cent tariff on Canadian aluminum, and a major manufacturing board says its time for Canada to fight back.

The Federation of Manufacturing is a labour advocacy group affiliated with one of the largest unions in Quebec. They say Canada should pause dairy exports through the Canada-United States-Mexico agreement (CUSMA) until the tariff is dropped.

Advocates say a temporary return to pre-CUSMA trade would put pressure on agricultural states like Wisconsin, which is expected to be a key swing state in the November election.

Michel Desbiens, president of the National Union of Aluminum Employees of Baie-Comeau-CSN, says it’s time for Canada to turn up the heat on its southern neighbor to settle the conflict.

According to expert estimates, CUSMA accounts for 70 per cent of the aluminium used to produce automobiles within the member countries.

The Federation says the arrival of Chinese aluminum puts a significant strain on local markets.

China has flooded the North American markets with aluminum transported through Mexico, a country that produces little of its own, according to the Federation. They say that pushed the metal’s value down.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2020.