Quebec massage therapist charged with sexual offences spanning 17 years

Quebec provincial police (SQ) believe a massage therapist charged with sexual offences may have additional alleged victims.

Steeve Pellerin, 49, is accused of committing these acts while working as a massage therapist between June 1, 2005 and July 28, 2022. "Several" alleged victims have been identified, according to the SQ.

Pellerin, who is from Notre-Dame-du-Portage, was arrested Wednesday in Rivière-du-Loup, in Quebec's Bas-Saint-Laurent region. He appeared at the local courthouse that same day to face charges for infractions "of a sexual nature."

"The investigation suggests that the suspect may have victimized others elsewhere in Quebec as a result of his work as a massage therapist in various regions of the province," a police press release reads.

Anyone with information can communicate to the SQ confidentially through its criminal information line at 1-800-659-4264.