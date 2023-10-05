iHeartRadio
Quebec massage therapist charged with sexual offences spanning 17 years


Massage therapist Steeve Pellerin, 49, was arrested by Quebec provincial police on Oct. 4, 2023 in connection with alleged sex offences. (Surete du Quebec)

Quebec provincial police (SQ) believe a massage therapist charged with sexual offences may have additional alleged victims.

Steeve Pellerin, 49, is accused of committing these acts while working as a massage therapist between June 1, 2005 and July 28, 2022. "Several" alleged victims have been identified, according to the SQ.

Pellerin, who is from Notre-Dame-du-Portage, was arrested Wednesday in Rivière-du-Loup, in Quebec's Bas-Saint-Laurent region. He appeared at the local courthouse that same day to face charges for infractions "of a sexual nature." 

"The investigation suggests that the suspect may have victimized others elsewhere in Quebec as a result of his work as a massage therapist in various regions of the province," a police press release reads.

Anyone with information can communicate to the SQ confidentially through its criminal information line at 1-800-659-4264.

