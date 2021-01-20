Quebec may broaden definition of occupational ailments with psychological problems and more

The Legault government is open to giving more ailments workplace-safety protections in its reform of the province’s occupational health and safety law.

Provincial Minister of Labour Jean Boulet raised the possibility Wednesday morning to the parliamentary committee studying Bill 59, an act to overhaul the law on workplace safety.

He specifically referenced psychological injuries, and illnesses affecting women in particular.

Boulet was responding to a request from the FIQ union, which represents mostly nurses and which appeared before the committee on Wednesday morning.

The list of ailments considered to be workplace-related has already been improved in the reform, but Boulet indicated that he could mandate a scientific committee to study the possibility of looking into additions to the current list.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2021.