iHeartRadio
-7°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec may broaden definition of occupational ailments with psychological problems and more

Staff at Sacred Heart Hospital in Cheticamp, N.S created a video to show their appreciation to the community that has supported them.

The Legault government is open to giving more ailments workplace-safety protections in its reform of the province’s occupational health and safety law.

Provincial Minister of Labour Jean Boulet raised the possibility Wednesday morning to the parliamentary committee studying Bill 59, an act to overhaul the law on workplace safety.

He specifically referenced psychological injuries, and illnesses affecting women in particular.

Boulet was responding to a request from the FIQ union, which represents mostly nurses and which appeared before the committee on Wednesday morning.

The list of ailments considered to be workplace-related has already been improved in the reform, but Boulet indicated that he could mandate a scientific committee to study the possibility of looking into additions to the current list.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2021.

 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error