Quebec may remove the notion of neuromotor disability from medical aid in dying bill


image.jpg

Quebec's Minister of Health and Seniors, Sonia Bélanger, is not ruling out removing the notion of neuromotor disability from the bill on medical assistance in dying.

The minister says that this notion is difficult to define and, therefore, difficult to apply.

A committee of experts will be convened to define the notion of neuromotor disability for the parliamentarians working on the bill. It will be composed of about 15 people.

The committee's work will be intensive and will last three weeks.

The minister does not believe that the bill would be incomplete without this concept, stating that it is normal for there to be developments.

She said that there are several new elements in the bill on which there is consensus.

The consultation period for the bill ended last week.

It is still hoped that it will be adopted before the end of the session.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 5, 2023.

